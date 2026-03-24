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Market Shock: Half a Billion Dollar Bet Before Trump's Iran Decision

Traders wagered over $500 million on crude prices just minutes before President Trump's announcement of a delay in attacks on Iran's energy sector, triggering a significant market plunge. The revelation led to suspicions of insider trading as 13 million barrels of oil changed hands in a rapid selloff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST
Market Shock: Half a Billion Dollar Bet Before Trump's Iran Decision
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In a dramatic turn of events, traders gambled more than half a billion dollars on crude oil minutes before President Donald Trump's unexpected delay of planned military actions against Iran. This decision caused an immediate drop in market prices, shaking the energy sector.

Data from exchanges indicate a massive selloff that followed Trump's announcement on Truth Social, which hinted at ongoing negotiations with Tehran. This led investors to adjust their positions, capitalizing on the potential for reduced tensions in a region critical to global oil supplies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and other major financial watchdogs declined to comment on the suspicious timing and scale of the trades, which saw trading volumes and volatility reach unprecedented levels, compounding market instability.

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