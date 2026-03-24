Delhi's Empowerment Wave: Women's Welfare Schemes Unveiled

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced a slew of initiatives targeting women in the 2026-27 budget. The government has earmarked Rs 7,406 crore for various schemes focused on women's welfare, aiming to bolster their financial independence, safety, and social security.

The 'Delhi Lakhpati Betiya Yojana' stands out among the new measures, with plans to deposit Rs 61,000 in girl students' accounts from birth to graduation, maturing to Rs 1.20 lakh. Replacing the older Ladli Yojana, this scheme reflects the government's commitment to supporting female education and empowerment.

Additionally, the budget proposes the DURGA scheme to facilitate new auto-rickshaw permits for women and transgender individuals, alongside Rs 260 crore for free gas cylinders on festive occasions. Infrastructure improvements and enhanced security measures, such as 50,000 CCTV cameras, underline the comprehensive approach towards ensuring women's safety and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)