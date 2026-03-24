Left Menu

Delhi's Empowerment Wave: Women's Welfare Schemes Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced several women-centric initiatives in the 2026-27 budget. Key highlights include e-auto permits for women, free bicycles for girl students, and financial schemes for girls and women. The government aims to enhance women's safety, financial empowerment, and mobility through these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST
Delhi's Empowerment Wave: Women's Welfare Schemes Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards women's empowerment, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has introduced a slew of initiatives targeting women in the 2026-27 budget. The government has earmarked Rs 7,406 crore for various schemes focused on women's welfare, aiming to bolster their financial independence, safety, and social security.

The 'Delhi Lakhpati Betiya Yojana' stands out among the new measures, with plans to deposit Rs 61,000 in girl students' accounts from birth to graduation, maturing to Rs 1.20 lakh. Replacing the older Ladli Yojana, this scheme reflects the government's commitment to supporting female education and empowerment.

Additionally, the budget proposes the DURGA scheme to facilitate new auto-rickshaw permits for women and transgender individuals, alongside Rs 260 crore for free gas cylinders on festive occasions. Infrastructure improvements and enhanced security measures, such as 50,000 CCTV cameras, underline the comprehensive approach towards ensuring women's safety and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026