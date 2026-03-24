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Eid Release: American Academic Freed by Afghan Authorities

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have released American academic Dennis Coyle after detaining him for over a year. Coyle's release coincided with Eid al-Fitr, following an appeal from his family and a decision by Afghanistan’s Supreme Court. The U.S. welcomed the move, urging further actions to end wrongful detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST
Eid Release: American Academic Freed by Afghan Authorities
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant development, Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have freed American academic Dennis Coyle after detaining him for more than a year. The release, which took place on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, was confirmed by Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, stating that the decision was made after an appeal from Coyle's family.

According to the ministry, Afghanistan's Supreme Court determined that Coyle's previous imprisonment was sufficient for alleged law violations, although specifics of his accused infractions were never disclosed by Afghan authorities. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude for Coyle's release, hailing it as a positive step while emphasizing the need for further action to cease unjust detentions.

The incident comes amid increasing tension between the U.S. and Afghanistan over American detentions. The U.S. State Department had recently identified Afghanistan as a sponsor of wrongful detention, suggesting a diplomatic undercurrent of hostage diplomacy. Afghan officials have denied any such motives, asserting that arrests are strictly for legal violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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