A Contentious Arrest: Hong Kong Bookstore Owner and Staff Detained Over 'Seditious' Texts
Hong Kong police detained a bookstore owner and three employees for allegedly selling seditious publications, including a biography of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The arrests highlight ongoing tensions surrounding free expression in Hong Kong under national security laws. Police actions emphasize authorities' commitment to enforcing the law amid tightening regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:43 IST
In a dramatic enforcement of Hong Kong's national security laws, police detained a local bookstore owner and three employees on Tuesday.
The charges stem from allegedly selling seditious publications, including a biography of imprisoned media mogul Jimmy Lai. Lei, recognized for his involvement with the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, continues to symbolize the tensions between free speech and governmental authority.
Despite attempts to obtain comments, authorities remain tight-lipped, highlighting the opaque nature of recent crackdowns on perceived dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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