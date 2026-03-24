A Contentious Arrest: Hong Kong Bookstore Owner and Staff Detained Over 'Seditious' Texts

In a dramatic enforcement of Hong Kong's national security laws, police detained a local bookstore owner and three employees on Tuesday.

The charges stem from allegedly selling seditious publications, including a biography of imprisoned media mogul Jimmy Lai. Lei, recognized for his involvement with the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, continues to symbolize the tensions between free speech and governmental authority.

Despite attempts to obtain comments, authorities remain tight-lipped, highlighting the opaque nature of recent crackdowns on perceived dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)