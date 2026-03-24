Francesca's Turn: A New Chapter in Bridgerton Season Five

In an exciting development for 'Bridgerton' fans, Netflix and Shondaland have announced that the upcoming fifth season will spotlight Francesca Stirling, portrayed by Hannah Dodd. Production has already commenced in the UK, promising another thrilling installment of this beloved period drama.

The new season, once again helmed by showrunner Jess Brownell, follows Francesca as she grapples with her future after the devastating loss of her husband. Facing the pressure to remarry, her plans are disrupted by the return of Michaela, her late husband's cousin, sparking a conflict between her practical intentions and emotional desires.

Based on Julia Quinn's acclaimed novels, 'Bridgerton' continues to captivate audiences by exploring the love lives of the eight Bridgerton siblings. With each season dedicated to a different sibling's romantic pursuit, the series remains a stalwart hit for Netflix since its premiere in December 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)