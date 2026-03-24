Mizoram's Mizo Zirlai Pawl Urges Tourists to Respect Local Culture

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Mizoram's leading student organization, has released an advisory urging tourists to demonstrate cultural sensitivity as visitor numbers rise.

The guidelines emphasize respect for Mizo culture and warn against creating digital content that could misrepresent the community. Tourists are asked not to film private residences and churches without permission.

Advisory stresses avoiding inappropriate public behavior and obtaining historical and cultural information from credible sources. It highlights the mandatory Inner Line Permit for entry and reinforces the importance of mutual respect.