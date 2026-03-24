Brazil's Petrobras Chief to Explore Oil Partnership in Mexico

The head of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras is scheduled to visit Mexico in April, aiming to forge a partnership with Mexico's state-owned oil firm, Pemex. This announcement was made by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during her daily morning press briefing.

Sheinbaum has indicated that the discussions will focus on exploring potential joint projects between the two state-owned enterprises. However, she hasn't reached a decision regarding Brazil's offer of alliances.

The proposed partnership could significantly impact the oil industry in both countries, as Petrobras looks to expand its footprint in the Mexican market with Pemex.