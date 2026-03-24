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Nitish Kumar: Steering JD(U) Unchallenged Once Again

Nitish Kumar has been elected as the unopposed president of JD(U) for the fourth time. The announcement was made in the absence of Kumar, who is actively participating in the Samriddhi Yatra in Bihar. Party leaders praise his leadership as a pivotal factor in Bihar's developmental trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:17 IST
Nitish Kumar: Steering JD(U) Unchallenged Once Again
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar was elected unopposed as the president of JD(U) for a fourth time, continuing his leadership in a move seen as pivotal for the party's future.

The election occurred amidst his participation in the Samriddhi Yatra, highlighting his dual commitment to both the party and state development.

Party figures, including Acting President Sanjay Kumar Jha, praised Kumar's enduring influence on Bihar's progress, labeling his tenure the state's 'golden era.'

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