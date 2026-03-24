Nitish Kumar: Steering JD(U) Unchallenged Once Again

Nitish Kumar was elected unopposed as the president of JD(U) for a fourth time, continuing his leadership in a move seen as pivotal for the party's future.

The election occurred amidst his participation in the Samriddhi Yatra, highlighting his dual commitment to both the party and state development.

Party figures, including Acting President Sanjay Kumar Jha, praised Kumar's enduring influence on Bihar's progress, labeling his tenure the state's 'golden era.'