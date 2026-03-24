Landmark Ruling: India's First Passive Euthanasia Case
Harish Rana, the first Indian allowed passive euthanasia, passed away after 13 years in a coma. The Supreme Court's landmark ruling permitted life support withdrawal, marking a significant legal precedent. His family donated his organs, highlighting the decision's public benefit and the importance of dignity in death.
- Country:
- India
Harish Rana, the first individual in India to receive permission for passive euthanasia, died at AIIMS-Delhi after being in a coma for over 13 years, officials confirmed. The 31-year-old had been transferred to a palliative care unit after a Supreme Court ruling allowed the withdrawal of his life support.
Rana, a BTech student who suffered head injuries from a fall in 2013, had relied on artificial nutrition since then. His case, resolved by a Supreme Court judgment on March 11, paved the way for India's first passive euthanasia procedure, overseen by a team at AIIMS-Delhi.
Following his death, Rana's organs were donated, reinforcing the family's stance on aiding public interest. The ruling, which supports the right to die with dignity, is a notable legal development, prompting calls for comprehensive legislation on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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