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Life Sentence for Aasiya Andrabi: A Hardline Path to Secession

Aasiya Andrabi, leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court for conspiring to wage war against India, with co-conspirators Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen receiving 30-year sentences. The court emphasized the convicted women's awareness of their actions and refusal to show remorse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:17 IST
Life Sentence for Aasiya Andrabi: A Hardline Path to Secession
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court on Tuesday sentenced Aasiya Andrabi, head of the hardline group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, to life in prison for conspiring to wage war against India. The court highlighted that any leniency towards Andrabi would only bolster her efforts for Kashmir's secession.

Andrabi's associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, received 30-year sentences for their involvement. The court emphasized the defendants' awareness and proud acknowledgment of their secessionist actions, dismissing arguments for leniency based on their education and health status.

This ruling comes after an extensive investigation by the NIA, which uncovered evidence of a systematic campaign by the trio to destabilize the region. The court underscored their rejection of the Indian Constitution and advocacy for Kashmir's integration into Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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