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Culinary Fusion: SEETI 2.0 Showcases Meghalaya's Rich Food Heritage

Meghalaya's Master Chef Nambi Marak will join other culinary talents at SEETI 2.0, a cultural event highlighting Northeast India's diverse food traditions. The six-day initiative aims to connect local communities with national chefs and promote sustainable, community-linked tourism through curated dining experiences and collaborative culinary projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:02 IST
Culinary Fusion: SEETI 2.0 Showcases Meghalaya's Rich Food Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya is set to host SEETI 2.0, a culinary and cultural event that will unite local and national talents, including Master Chef Nambi Marak, from March 26, 2023. The event promises a series of curated experiences showcasing Northeast India's diverse food traditions.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed that SEETI 2.0 reflects Meghalaya's cultural vibrancy and aims to share the state's story with the world. With an emphasis on indigenous ingredients, the program features collaborations between local and visiting chefs, aiming to highlight the region's rich culinary heritage.

The initiative also aligns with Meghalaya's strategy to foster sustainable tourism tied to local identities. By amplifying the Northeast's food narratives, SEETI 2.0 seeks to bridge cultural gaps and promote community-linked tourism models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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