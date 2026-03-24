U.S. Explores Resumption of Nuclear Weapons Testing
A senior State Department official stated that the U.S. is still evaluating how to implement President Trump's directive to resume nuclear weapons tests. While atmospheric testing has not been discussed, the possibility of underground testing remains open, amidst allegations of similar activities by Russia and China.
A senior State Department official revealed on Tuesday that the U.S. is still determining the execution of President Donald Trump's order to potentially resume nuclear weapons testing. The focus is primarily on underground testing, with atmospheric testing off the table for now.
Speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno emphasized that there have been no specific discussions regarding the resumption of atmospheric nuclear tests, which ceased in 1962 for the U.S.
DiNanno did not exclude the possibility of returning to underground nuclear weapons tests, last conducted by the U.S. in 1992. He reaffirmed U.S. accusations of Russia and China conducting such tests, accusations both nations deny. DiNanno expressed concern over the strategic disadvantages faced by the U.S. without testing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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