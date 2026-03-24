Andhra Pradesh Powers Up: Naidu Drives Energy Reforms

In a decisive move to stabilize Andhra Pradesh's energy sector, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a series of reforms aimed at reducing power purchase costs.

During a meeting with Energy Department officials, Naidu outlined objectives to cut costs to Rs 4 per unit by the 2028–29 financial year.

He also emphasized leveraging renewable energy to attract major investments, suggesting the establishment of an energy university to foster innovation and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)