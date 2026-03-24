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Andhra Pradesh Powers Up: Naidu Drives Energy Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed significant reforms to reduce power purchase costs and stabilize the state's energy utilities. Naidu aims to lower costs to Rs 4 per unit by 2028–29, improve efficiency, and promote investments in renewable energy, proposing an energy university and startup support initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh Powers Up: Naidu Drives Energy Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to stabilize Andhra Pradesh's energy sector, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a series of reforms aimed at reducing power purchase costs.

During a meeting with Energy Department officials, Naidu outlined objectives to cut costs to Rs 4 per unit by the 2028–29 financial year.

He also emphasized leveraging renewable energy to attract major investments, suggesting the establishment of an energy university to foster innovation and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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