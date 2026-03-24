Turkey's Quest for Peace Amidst Regional Turmoil

President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's determination to establish peace in the ongoing Iran conflict, emphasizing the strain it places on both the Turkish and global economies.

Erdogan highlighted the government's efforts to implement strategies designed to cushion the Turkish economy from the U.S.-Israeli war impacts.

The regional conflict has led to a notable rise in energy prices, prompting swift action from Turkey to mitigate economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)