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Turkey's Quest for Peace Amidst Regional Turmoil

President Erdogan declared Turkey's commitment to peace in the Iran war, acknowledging the significant economic impact. He highlighted the government's planning of measures to shield the economy amid rising energy prices resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:54 IST
Turkey's Quest for Peace Amidst Regional Turmoil
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President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's determination to establish peace in the ongoing Iran conflict, emphasizing the strain it places on both the Turkish and global economies.

Erdogan highlighted the government's efforts to implement strategies designed to cushion the Turkish economy from the U.S.-Israeli war impacts.

The regional conflict has led to a notable rise in energy prices, prompting swift action from Turkey to mitigate economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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