Congress Leader P K Jayalakshmi Alleges Sabotage by Party Insiders

In a striking revelation, Congress leader P K Jayalakshmi has accused a faction within her own party of sabotaging her election campaigns in previous polls.

Speaking at a United Democratic Front convention in Vellamunda, the former minister alleged that her defeats in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections were due to concerted efforts by local leaders to undermine her candidacy.

Jayalakshmi highlighted incidents where campaign materials were destroyed and called for unity ahead of the upcoming election. Her comments come as reports of internal strife within the Congress in Wayanad continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)