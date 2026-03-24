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Congress Leader P K Jayalakshmi Alleges Sabotage by Party Insiders

Former Congress minister P K Jayalakshmi has accused local party leaders of sabotaging her election campaigns in 2016 and 2021. During a UDF convention, she alleged that internal conspiracies led to her defeat in the Mananthavady constituency, urging a change in strategy for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:54 IST
Congress Leader P K Jayalakshmi Alleges Sabotage by Party Insiders
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In a striking revelation, Congress leader P K Jayalakshmi has accused a faction within her own party of sabotaging her election campaigns in previous polls.

Speaking at a United Democratic Front convention in Vellamunda, the former minister alleged that her defeats in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections were due to concerted efforts by local leaders to undermine her candidacy.

Jayalakshmi highlighted incidents where campaign materials were destroyed and called for unity ahead of the upcoming election. Her comments come as reports of internal strife within the Congress in Wayanad continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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