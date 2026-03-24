Tragic Debt: The Online Gaming Costing Lives

Tragedy struck at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences as police confirmed the suicide of a 21-year-old student, Anishkar Chouhan. Originally from Kalaburagi, Chouhan succumbed to financial pressures after losing a significant sum in online gaming.

Authorities revealed that Chouhan had borrowed about Rs 70,000 in addition to using his own funds, ultimately resulting in a loss of Rs 80,000. This financial burden reportedly drove him to take the drastic step.

The police have undertaken a thorough investigation, enlisting forensic experts to understand the circumstances fully. Chouhan's smartphone data, which is being recovered, aims to uncover further insights into the events leading to his tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)