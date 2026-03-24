Left Menu

Tragic Debt: The Online Gaming Costing Lives

A 21-year-old medical student at Bidar Institute died by suicide due to financial distress from online gaming losses. Anishkar Chouhan, originally from Kalaburagi, reportedly lost Rs 80,000, leading to the tragedy. Authorities are investigating, retrieving phone data for more insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:09 IST
Tragic Debt: The Online Gaming Costing Lives
student
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences as police confirmed the suicide of a 21-year-old student, Anishkar Chouhan. Originally from Kalaburagi, Chouhan succumbed to financial pressures after losing a significant sum in online gaming.

Authorities revealed that Chouhan had borrowed about Rs 70,000 in addition to using his own funds, ultimately resulting in a loss of Rs 80,000. This financial burden reportedly drove him to take the drastic step.

The police have undertaken a thorough investigation, enlisting forensic experts to understand the circumstances fully. Chouhan's smartphone data, which is being recovered, aims to uncover further insights into the events leading to his tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026