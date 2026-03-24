Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Sweeps 8th Critics' Choice Awards

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' emerged as the standout victor at the 8th Critics' Choice Awards this Tuesday. The film swept four main categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, along with Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa. The prestigious awards aim to honor exceptional work in feature films, web series, short films, and documentaries.

Dominating the web series segment was Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant,' securing awards for Best Web Series, Best Director, and acting accolades. Other notable honorees included Priyanka Bose for Best Actress in 'Agra' and Pasupathy for Best Supporting Actor in 'Bison Kaalamaadan.'

Veteran actress Farida Jalal was honored with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award for her lifelong dedication to film. 'Homebound' director Ghaywan expressed that the awards push filmmakers to learn and reflect, describing 'Homebound' as a tribute to the enduring spirit of often overlooked individuals in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)