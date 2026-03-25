Shohei Ohtani Ignites MLB’s Economic Landscape Amid Labor Tensions

Japan's Shohei Ohtani has soared to the top of the baseball earnings list, Forbes reported Tuesday, as Major League Baseball enters a new season characterized by global growth but marred by increasing labor tensions. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is on track to rake in $127 million by 2026, propelled by an unmatched $125 million in off-field income, a record for an active athlete since Conor McGregor in 2021.

Ohtani's impressive endorsements dwarf the combined earnings of the other nine top-earning players, illustrating his immense global appeal. In total, the top 10 athletes are set to earn a staggering $144 million from endorsements, marking a 20% increase from last year and signifying the rapid expansion of commercial interests in baseball.

Despite rising revenues, the league faces labor unrest as the current collective bargaining agreement nears its December expiration. Discussions of implementing a salary cap, which players vehemently oppose, could lead to significant disputes and potentially jeopardize future seasons, including the 2027 season and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)