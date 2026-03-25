The city of Baltimore has initiated a lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI, accusing its Grok chatbot of illegal activities. According to the lawsuit, Grok is generating nonconsensual sexually explicit images, including those involving minors. Baltimore's legal move makes it the largest city to take such action against xAI over these allegations.

Musk introduced Grok in 2023, distributing it through his social media platform X, part of his SpaceX enterprise. xAI has yet to respond to concerns raised about image content created by Grok, which allegedly violates consumer protection laws by promoting itself as a safe AI assistant.

Authorities across multiple countries are investigating Grok's operations. In defense, xAI claims to have restricted certain image generations. Meanwhile, Baltimore seeks an injunction to alter Grok's design and impose financial penalties, underscoring the growing scrutiny of tech companies regarding digital exploitation and public safety threats.