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Baltimore Takes Legal Action Against Musk's xAI Over Grok Deepfake Scandal

The city of Baltimore has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s company xAI, alleging its chatbot Grok is generating illegal and nonconsensual sexually explicit images, including those of children. This legal action marks Baltimore as the largest city to sue xAI over such content, as regulatory probes continue worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:00 IST
Baltimore Takes Legal Action Against Musk's xAI Over Grok Deepfake Scandal
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The city of Baltimore has initiated a lawsuit against Elon Musk's xAI, accusing its Grok chatbot of illegal activities. According to the lawsuit, Grok is generating nonconsensual sexually explicit images, including those involving minors. Baltimore's legal move makes it the largest city to take such action against xAI over these allegations.

Musk introduced Grok in 2023, distributing it through his social media platform X, part of his SpaceX enterprise. xAI has yet to respond to concerns raised about image content created by Grok, which allegedly violates consumer protection laws by promoting itself as a safe AI assistant.

Authorities across multiple countries are investigating Grok's operations. In defense, xAI claims to have restricted certain image generations. Meanwhile, Baltimore seeks an injunction to alter Grok's design and impose financial penalties, underscoring the growing scrutiny of tech companies regarding digital exploitation and public safety threats.

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