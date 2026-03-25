Arjun Rampal on Board for Hansal Mehta's ‘Billionaire’ Series

Arjun Rampal has found himself in another promising role, following his recent success in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. The actor will be taking a lead in Hansal Mehta's highly anticipated series 'Billionaire'. With the collaboration of Robbie Grewal and the creative writing team of Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara, expectations run high for this project managed under Prabhleen Sandhu's banner, Almighty Motion Picture.

In a press release expressing his enthusiasm, Rampal stated, "This role is an extraordinary opportunity, not something that comes around often. Teaming up with Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal is a dream, and our partnership with Amazon MX Player elevates it further. Preparations are underway as I immerse myself in the role, promising a monumental journey for our viewers."

Amazon MX Player's Head of Content, Amogh Dusad, underscores the series' focus on themes like ambition, power, and the cost of success. With Rampal's intense portrayal, Dusad emphasizes the platform's commitment to delivering captivating content that is both engaging and accessible, although plot specifics remain under wraps.