Tiger Woods Involved in Florida Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods, the former world number one golfer, was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, according to ABC News, which cited the local sheriff's office.

The 50-year-old champion's condition is currently unknown. The Martin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately provide comments, and Woods' agent did not respond to requests for information. This crash comes two years after a serious accident in February 2021, which resulted in severe right leg fractures.

Woods has faced a series of injuries over the past two decades, including back and knee issues, which have impacted his ability to compete regularly. Having just returned to lead his team at the TGL Finals, his participation in this year's Masters, commencing on April 9 in Augusta, remains uncertain.