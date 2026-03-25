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Erling Haaland Donates Priceless Viking Manuscript to Hometown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has gifted a rare 16th-century Viking saga manuscript to his home region in Norway. Haaland and his father bought it for a record $133,636. It will be displayed at the local library, promoting regional history. Haaland is also preparing for the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:25 IST
Erling Haaland Donates Priceless Viking Manuscript to Hometown
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Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker, has made headlines not for his on-field prowess but for a significant cultural contribution to his hometown in Norway. Haaland has donated a rare 16th-century manuscript of Viking sagas, acquired for 1.3 million Norwegian crowns, setting a national record for book sales.

This unique volume, chronicling the history of medieval Norse kings, will soon go on permanent display at the local library in Time, Norway. Haaland's gesture ensures this historical artifact remains accessible to the residents of his home region in Jaeren, offering them a unique glimpse into their own ancestry and past.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Haaland's latest act adds depth to his legacy as one of Norway's all-time leading goalscorers. At 25, he is gearing up to lead Norway in their first World Cup campaign in nearly three decades, solidifying his role as a national icon off the field as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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