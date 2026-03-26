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Aamir Khan's Cinematic Experiment: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Streams on SonyLIV

Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' released in June 2025, is set for an OTT premiere on SonyLIV. Originally bypassing major platforms for a unique YouTube pay-per-view model, the movie earned over Rs 250 crores. The film, about coaching neurodivergent basketball players, will be available from April 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:39 IST
Aamir Khan's Cinematic Experiment: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Streams on SonyLIV
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Aamir Khan's latest film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' will debut on SonyLIV on April 3, marking its entry into the streaming domain after a successful theatrical release in June 2025. The movie, which grossed over Rs 250 crores, was initially offered on a unique pay-per-view model on Khan's YouTube channel.

Directed by R S Prasanna, the film follows the character Gulshan Arora, played by Khan, as he navigates a court-mandated community service project with a team of neurodivergent basketball players. The movie has been praised for its heartwarming story and powerful performances.

In addition to the film, SonyLIV will showcase 'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare,' a documentary focusing on the real-life parents of the film's neurodivergent actors. Khan expressed his excitement for the wider audience to enjoy the film and participate in this new digital distribution experiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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