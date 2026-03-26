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Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption

Argentine President Javier Milei's administration is facing scrutiny amid corruption allegations, leading to a significant dip in his public approval ratings. Criticism has intensified following the collapse of a cryptocurrency Milei promoted, resulting in fraud complaints. His government, sensitive to corruption charges, has seen approval ratings fall sharply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:38 IST
Turmoil in Argentina: Milei's Government Under Fire for Alleged Corruption
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei's government is embroiled in controversy as public approval ratings declined by nearly 5 percentage points in March, following corruption allegations. Multiple polls attribute the plunge to recent fraud accusations associated with the cryptocurrency $LIBRA, which Milei briefly endorsed before it crashed, leading investors to report massive losses.

Milei, a libertarian known for his anti-establishment rhetoric, faces increased criticism. A leaked communication between a financier in the cryptocurrency scandal and Milei has fueled accusations, placing his commitment to fighting corruption under scrutiny. The government confidence index dropped by 3.5%, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction.

A survey by Trespuntozero shows Milei's approval ratings fell to 37.2% from 41.5% earlier in March, with negative perceptions rising to 59.8%. Issues like low wages, corruption, and unemployment remain top concerns for citizens. Amid the turbulence, Milei's chief of staff, Manuel Adorni, is also facing allegations over income discrepancies and use of the presidential plane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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