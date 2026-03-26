Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

In a recent assembly session, Karnataka's Environment Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, clarified that current government policies do not include provisions for offering government jobs to legal heirs of individuals killed in wildlife attacks. The statement came in response to a query by MLA T D Rajegowda during the Question Hour.

The minister further elaborated that affected families are being offered increased financial compensation and monthly assistance. The compensation has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh since April 2025, supplemented by a Rs 4,000 monthly pension for five years to a designated family member.

Additionally, Khandre highlighted the challenging circumstances faced by forest personnel and announced an increase in ex gratia benefits for staff who die on duty, now standing at Rs 50 lakh. He reassured the assembly of the government's ongoing efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts, such as those involving elephants, to protect both human and animal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)