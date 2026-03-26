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Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka's Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre announced no government job provision for heirs of wildlife attack victims but increased compensation and pension. The compensation now stands at Rs 20 lakh, with a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for five years. Efforts continue to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:37 IST
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims
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In a recent assembly session, Karnataka's Environment Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, clarified that current government policies do not include provisions for offering government jobs to legal heirs of individuals killed in wildlife attacks. The statement came in response to a query by MLA T D Rajegowda during the Question Hour.

The minister further elaborated that affected families are being offered increased financial compensation and monthly assistance. The compensation has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh since April 2025, supplemented by a Rs 4,000 monthly pension for five years to a designated family member.

Additionally, Khandre highlighted the challenging circumstances faced by forest personnel and announced an increase in ex gratia benefits for staff who die on duty, now standing at Rs 50 lakh. He reassured the assembly of the government's ongoing efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts, such as those involving elephants, to protect both human and animal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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