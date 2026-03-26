Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

Nearly 500 airport security officers have resigned since the onset of a partial government shutdown in February, as lengthy lines persist at airports nationwide, according to the Homeland Security Department on Thursday.

The conflict, which has compelled 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers to work without pay since mid-February, is resulting in significant strain and historically long lines, exceeding four hours in certain locations.

The TSA warned on Wednesday that the situation could necessitate the closure of smaller airports if the staffing crisis deepens. On Wednesday, more than 11% of TSA officers, equating to 3,120 personnel, failed to report for duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)