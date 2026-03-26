Financial Scandal: Swiss Star Ursula Andress Targeted in €20M Fraud

Italy's financial authorities have confiscated assets worth approximately €20 million in an investigation related to financial fraud targeting Swiss actress Ursula Andress, notable for her role in 'Dr. No'.

The seized assets include a luxurious country estate near Florence, featuring vineyards and olive groves, art pieces, and other financial holdings. The actress had previously filed a complaint in Switzerland, alleging fraudulent management of her finances through opaque transactions.

Italian and Swiss investigations revealed significant connections between these transactions and Florence, leading to Italian intervention. Andress, who gained fame in the 1960s, recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)