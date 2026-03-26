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IFFD 2026: A Celebration of Indian Cinema's Global Rise

Actor and parliamentarian Ravi Kishan praised the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 for elevating Indian cinema globally while promoting his projects. He acknowledged Bhojpuri cinema's historical significance and industry resurgence, and expressed global peace hopes during Ram Navami. The festival honors cinematic legends, celebrating their impactful contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:40 IST
IFFD 2026: A Celebration of Indian Cinema's Global Rise
Ravi Kishan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Actor and parliamentarian Ravi Kishan attended the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, applauding the platform for its role in elevating India's global cinema stature. While promoting his film 'Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur' and the upcoming season of his Netflix series 'Mamla Legal Hai,' Kishan highlighted the festival's success as a reflection of India's robust national vision.

Kishan extended gratitude toward the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, crediting the festival as a vital encouragement for domestic filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with global media. 'Indian cinema will gain significant strength from such initiatives,' he emphasized.

Reflecting on the Bhojpuri film industry's history, Kishan revisited its origins in 1962, propelled by the vision of India's first President, Rajendra Prasad. He discussed the industry's revival, contributing to over 100,000 jobs, and revealed his continued connection with Bhojpuri cinema despite his parliamentary duties.

Outside cinema, Kishan addressed global concerns during Ram Navami, advocating for peace amidst international conflicts. 'I hope for the end of wars like the one in the Middle East, bringing relief globally,' he shared.

The IFFD 2026, organized by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, will run until March 31. The festival's opening night on March 25 honored industry icons such as Sharmila Tagore, the late Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, recognizing their significant contributions to Indian cinema.

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