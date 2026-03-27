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Devotion and Development: Sri Rama Navami in Telangana

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with zeal across Telangana, featuring ceremonial traditions and development announcements. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led celebrations at the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, while unveiling Rs 351 crore development plans for the site. Notable figures participated in the festivals statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:27 IST
Devotion and Development: Sri Rama Navami in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Rama Navami festivities took center stage across Telangana, marked by lively devotion and traditional ceremonies. Thousands of devotees flocked to temples, including the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, to offer prayers and participate in sacred rituals.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, joined by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other officials, participated in the celestial wedding ceremony of the deity, offering traditional gifts. The event, dubbed the 'Ayodhya of the South,' was a significant highlight of the celebrations.

In addition to the spiritual events, the Chief Minister inaugurated a series of developmental projects for the temple, valued at Rs 351 crore. Plans include riverfront development, temple expansion, and infrastructure upgrades. The event drew the attendance of Union ministers at various locales, signaling the cultural and political importance of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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