Betrayal Uncovered: Wife's Plot to Murder Husband Exposed

Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old woman, Laxmi, along with her accomplice Karan, in connection with the attempted murder of Laxmi's husband. The incident occurred in Baljeet Nagar, central Delhi.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, is receiving treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Initially, Laxmi claimed her husband had been attacked by unknown assailants.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, unveiled inconsistencies in Laxmi's claims. Confronted with evidence, Laxmi confessed to conspiring with Karan to stage the attack. Financial and personal issues were reported as motivations behind the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)