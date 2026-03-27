Betrayal Uncovered: Wife's Plot to Murder Husband Exposed
Delhi Police have arrested a woman named Laxmi and her accomplice Karan for the attempted murder of Laxmi's husband. The duo planned and executed the stabbing in Baljeet Nagar, fabricating a false narrative to mislead investigators. Their deception unraveled through CCTV evidence, leading to their arrest.
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- India
Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old woman, Laxmi, along with her accomplice Karan, in connection with the attempted murder of Laxmi's husband. The incident occurred in Baljeet Nagar, central Delhi.
The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, is receiving treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Initially, Laxmi claimed her husband had been attacked by unknown assailants.
Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, unveiled inconsistencies in Laxmi's claims. Confronted with evidence, Laxmi confessed to conspiring with Karan to stage the attack. Financial and personal issues were reported as motivations behind the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- Police
- crime
- stabbing
- arrest
- Laxmi
- Karan
- Baljeet Nagar
- investigation
- CCTV