Call for Swift Justice: Supriya Sule Demands Plane Crash Probe
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has called for a swift investigation into the plane crash that killed former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Criticizing the state government for not filing an FIR, she stressed the importance of justice. The AAIB's preliminary report highlighted visibility and runway safety issues.
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In a passionate appeal, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Friday pressed for a prompt investigation into the fatal crash of a chartered aircraft that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's failure to file a First Information Report (FIR), Sule emphasized the need for justice, warning that if high-profile cases face delays, common citizens could also be denied justice. This concern was echoed by Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, who resorted to filing a 'zero FIR' in Bengaluru citing negligence.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the FIR filing as a strategic attempt to tarnish the state's reputation, but promised a thorough investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report pointed out insufficient visibility, fading runway marks, and loose gravel, urging strict safety policy enforcement at the airfield.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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