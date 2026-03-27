Call for Swift Justice: Supriya Sule Demands Plane Crash Probe

In a passionate appeal, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule on Friday pressed for a prompt investigation into the fatal crash of a chartered aircraft that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's failure to file a First Information Report (FIR), Sule emphasized the need for justice, warning that if high-profile cases face delays, common citizens could also be denied justice. This concern was echoed by Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, who resorted to filing a 'zero FIR' in Bengaluru citing negligence.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the FIR filing as a strategic attempt to tarnish the state's reputation, but promised a thorough investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report pointed out insufficient visibility, fading runway marks, and loose gravel, urging strict safety policy enforcement at the airfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)