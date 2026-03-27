Illuminating Faith: Surya Tilak Ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, celebrating Ram Navami with immense religious fervor.

The ceremony, a significant event marking the birth of Lord Ram, involved a unique system where sunlight was channeled to illuminate the deity's forehead for nine minutes.

The event drew thousands of devotees to the site, showcasing the cultural and religious prominence of the festival.