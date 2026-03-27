India Rallies Against Global Conflict: Modi's Call for Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting with chief ministers, excluding those from poll-bound states, to discuss national preparedness amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. Emphasizing a united front, Modi highlighted security concerns and urged vigilance against misinformation and exploitation during these challenging times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:14 IST
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- India
In a significant virtual dialogue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with chief ministers, except those from election-bound regions, to assess India's readiness amid the pressing West Asia conflict.
The meeting underscored the importance of a coordinated effort in the spirit of 'Team India' while focusing on national security and strategic preparedness.
Stressing vigilance and unity, Modi urged state leaders to counter misinformation and exploitation as the nation navigates this challenging period, drawing parallels to the collective resilience shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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