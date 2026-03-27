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New DGCA Safety Guidelines Issued for VVIP Flights

The DGCA has released new safety guidelines for aircraft operators involved in flying VVIPs, including high-profile politicians. This initiative follows past incidents, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols during these operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:16 IST
New DGCA Safety Guidelines Issued for VVIP Flights
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced fresh guidelines aimed at enhancing safety measures for flights carrying very important persons (VVIPs). These include non-scheduled aircraft and helicopter operations involving chief ministers, central ministers, and governors.

The guidelines arrive in the wake of a tragic plane crash in January, which claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The DGCA emphasized that past incidents have highlighted frequent instruction violations, thereby compromising safety.

The latest directive underlines the critical need for adherence to safety standards to prevent future mishaps during the operation of flights with VVIPs, particularly during election-related travel and flights to temporary airstrips or helipads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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