New DGCA Safety Guidelines Issued for VVIP Flights
The DGCA has released new safety guidelines for aircraft operators involved in flying VVIPs, including high-profile politicians. This initiative follows past incidents, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols during these operations.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced fresh guidelines aimed at enhancing safety measures for flights carrying very important persons (VVIPs). These include non-scheduled aircraft and helicopter operations involving chief ministers, central ministers, and governors.
The guidelines arrive in the wake of a tragic plane crash in January, which claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The DGCA emphasized that past incidents have highlighted frequent instruction violations, thereby compromising safety.
The latest directive underlines the critical need for adherence to safety standards to prevent future mishaps during the operation of flights with VVIPs, particularly during election-related travel and flights to temporary airstrips or helipads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- VVIP
- safety
- guidelines
- aviation
- aircraft
- helicopter
- Ajit Pawar
- accidents
- election flying
ALSO READ
India's Aviation Sector: Clearing the Runway for Future Growth
Smoothing Skies: Aviation Ministry's Battle Against West Asia Conflict Costs
Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Aviation Expansion Plan
Farewell to Aviation Pioneer and Raymond Stalwart Vijaypat Singhania
Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar