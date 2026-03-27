EASA and FAA Forge Stronger Ties Amid Boeing Oversight

Relations between Europe's top aviation regulator and the U.S. FAA have improved, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The agency's executive director, Florian Guillermet, stated that Boeing is addressing regulatory scrutiny appropriately, signaling a new era of cooperation following the Boeing 737 MAX crises of 2018 and 2019.

The tragic accidents, linked to flawed software and inadequate oversight, had strained transatlantic ties, prompting EASA to intensify its scrutiny of Boeing designs. Guillermet indicated that trust has been rebuilt, with confidence in the FAA's efforts to oversee Boeing's compliance.

EASA remains committed to ensuring technical independence in the aircraft certification process, despite challenges posed by international disagreements over aircraft tariffs and certifications. Guillermet emphasized the need to keep the certification system free from external interference, maintaining a focus on technical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)