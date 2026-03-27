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Delhi L-G's Nostalgic Ram Navami Tour

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reminisced about his student days at Delhi University during a Ram Navami temple visit in Model Town. He connected with locals, enjoyed street food, and assessed civic issues, emphasizing the importance of direct citizen feedback. His visit concluded with a Metro journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:35 IST
Delhi L-G's Nostalgic Ram Navami Tour
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu embarked on a nostalgic visit to Model Town, north Delhi, where he offered prayers at a local temple. His visit brought back memories of his student days at St Stephen's College, prompting an impromptu tour of the area.

During the visit, Sandhu interacted with local residents and shopkeepers, sampling popular street foods such as 'chaat' and 'bhalla'. His unexpected interactions delighted many attendees, showcasing his down-to-earth approach and interest in the lives of everyday citizens.

The Lieutenant Governor also took the opportunity to gather firsthand feedback from residents on civic issues. He informed that direct insight from citizens is crucial for improving government services. To conclude his visit, Sandhu traveled via the Delhi Metro from Model Town to Vishwavidyalaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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