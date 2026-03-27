Sudarsan Pattnaik Raises AI Art Concerns
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed concern over the misuse of AI after filmmaker Subhash Ghai mistakenly attributed an AI-generated sand sculpture to him. Pattnaik clarified the artwork's authenticity, emphasizing the potential threat AI misrepresentation poses to artists' originality worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik voiced concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) after filmmaker Subhash Ghai commended him for a sand sculpture, which was, in fact, AI-generated.
The incident highlights a growing issue where AI can mislead audiences about the authenticity of artistic works, potentially threatening the livelihoods of artists globally.
Pattnaik emphasized the importance of maintaining the originality of artists, calling for awareness to address the potential misuse of AI technology in the art world.
(With inputs from agencies.)