Sudarsan Pattnaik Raises AI Art Concerns

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik voiced concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) after filmmaker Subhash Ghai commended him for a sand sculpture, which was, in fact, AI-generated.

The incident highlights a growing issue where AI can mislead audiences about the authenticity of artistic works, potentially threatening the livelihoods of artists globally.

Pattnaik emphasized the importance of maintaining the originality of artists, calling for awareness to address the potential misuse of AI technology in the art world.

(With inputs from agencies.)