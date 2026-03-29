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Non-Lapsable CDF Funds Ensure Continuous Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is non-lapsable with over Rs 25 crore saved under the scheme. Allocations for 2025-26 stand at Rs 427.50 crore, guaranteeing ongoing development projects across districts. Any unspent funds are carried forward to ensure continuous progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reassured legislators on the stability of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He confirmed the funds remain non-lapsable, ensuring continued development work despite past financial year constraints and advances in resource allocation strategy.

Abdullah highlighted that over Rs 25 crore were saved, with Srinagar, Poonch, and Samba among districts generating significant savings, enhancing the efficiency of the CDF scheme.

In 2025-26, Rs 427.50 crore is allocated, promoting long-term development. Unspent funds transition into future budgets, securing consistent progress and enabling legislators to undertake essential development projects as per updated guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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