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Escape from the Flames: A Fire's Fearful Night in Gokal Puri

A fire broke out in a residential building in northeast Delhi's Gokal Puri area, leading to a desperate escape by the residents. Four people, including a child, were injured after jumping from the first floor to escape the flames. Firefighters rescued others trapped on higher floors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:12 IST
Escape from the Flames: A Fire's Fearful Night in Gokal Puri
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In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in a residential building in Gokal Puri, northeast Delhi, inducing widespread panic among residents.

Four individuals, including a young child, were injured as they leapt to safety from the first floor.

Firefighters swiftly arrived, rescuing other residents trapped on higher levels and extinguishing the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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