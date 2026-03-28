Disneyland Paris Expansion Brings New Opportunities

Disneyland Paris is set to create 1,000 new jobs with the opening of its latest site, as announced by Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and French President Emmanuel Macron. This expansion continues to solidify Disneyland Paris as one of Europe's premier tourist destinations since its inception in 1992.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO D'Amaro emphasized the park's importance in maintaining its status as the top tourist locations. "We're adding 1,000 jobs just for this new land that we have built," he stated, highlighting Disneyland's commitment to growth and economic contribution.

Having taken over as CEO of Disney earlier this month, D'Amaro's successful management of the lucrative theme parks, which accounted for 57% of Disney's $17.5 billion profits last year, played a significant role in his recent appointment to the top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)