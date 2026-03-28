Left Menu

Delhi Half-Marathon Prompts Major Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of a half-marathon on March 29, organized by Times Internet Limited. Key roads in central Delhi will face restrictions from 5 am to 10 am. Vehicles found parked along the marathon route will be towed to a designated area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:27 IST
Delhi Half-Marathon Prompts Major Traffic Advisory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police announced a stringent traffic advisory in anticipation of a half-marathon scheduled for March 29. This timely information aims to alert citizens about potential traffic disruptions.

The event, organized by Times Internet Limited, will commence at 5 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where thousands are anticipated to participate. Runners will traverse significant roadways like C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path, and Janpath before concluding at the stadium by 10 am.

Motorists are advised to avoid several vital streets and ensure compliance with parking regulations to avoid penalties. Strict enforcement will see illegally parked vehicles towed to the traffic pit near Bhairo Mandir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path to a Bio-Innovative India: BRIC's Strategic Overhaul

Paving the Path to a Bio-Innovative India: BRIC's Strategic Overhaul

 India
2
Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

 India
3
Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

 India
4
Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026