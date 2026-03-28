Delhi Half-Marathon Prompts Major Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police announced a stringent traffic advisory in anticipation of a half-marathon scheduled for March 29. This timely information aims to alert citizens about potential traffic disruptions.

The event, organized by Times Internet Limited, will commence at 5 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where thousands are anticipated to participate. Runners will traverse significant roadways like C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path, and Janpath before concluding at the stadium by 10 am.

Motorists are advised to avoid several vital streets and ensure compliance with parking regulations to avoid penalties. Strict enforcement will see illegally parked vehicles towed to the traffic pit near Bhairo Mandir.

(With inputs from agencies.)