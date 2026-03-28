Teen Tragedy Sparks Protests: Unraveling the Death of Zaffar Hussain

The untimely death of a 17-year-old boy, Zaffar Hussain, has triggered protests and demands for justice. Found deceased along the Balole River, his family alleges foul play.

Police have apprehended two individuals for questioning, connecting them with Hussain's disappearance and death. Officials confirmed the teen, a member of the Bakarwal community, was reportedly attacked by members of the Gujjar community before vanishing earlier in the week.

Following the discovery of his body, Hussain's family and community members gathered outside the local police station, calling for a comprehensive investigation into his mysterious disappearance and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)