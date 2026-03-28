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Teen Tragedy Sparks Protests: Unraveling the Death of Zaffar Hussain

The recent discovery of 17-year-old Zaffar Hussain's body near the Balole River has incited protests. Following his disappearance days earlier, his family suspects foul play. Police have detained two individuals for questioning, as the community demands a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hussain's death and the possible involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:23 IST
Teen Tragedy Sparks Protests: Unraveling the Death of Zaffar Hussain
Zaffar Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of a 17-year-old boy, Zaffar Hussain, has triggered protests and demands for justice. Found deceased along the Balole River, his family alleges foul play.

Police have apprehended two individuals for questioning, connecting them with Hussain's disappearance and death. Officials confirmed the teen, a member of the Bakarwal community, was reportedly attacked by members of the Gujjar community before vanishing earlier in the week.

Following the discovery of his body, Hussain's family and community members gathered outside the local police station, calling for a comprehensive investigation into his mysterious disappearance and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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