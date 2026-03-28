Alarming Shortfall: Rs 11 Crore Public Paddy Vanishes in Rice Mill Fiasco
A significant discrepancy in government paddy supplies has been uncovered at a rice mill in Kurukshetra, with Rs 11 crore worth of paddy found missing. Police have charged four individuals with fraud and embezzlement, as investigations reveal over 38,000 quintals of paddy are unaccounted for, highlighting substantial financial misconduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:26 IST
An alleged shortage of government paddy valued at Rs 11 crore has been discovered at a rice mill in Kurukshetra, according to officials.
Authorities have charged four individuals—including two partners of the rice mill and two guarantors—after more than 38,000 quintals of paddy were found missing following a routine inspection.
A case of embezzlement has been filed at the Ismailabad police station, and the investigation is ongoing, exposing serious financial irregularities in the handling of government stock.
(With inputs from agencies.)