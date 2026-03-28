Alarming Shortfall: Rs 11 Crore Public Paddy Vanishes in Rice Mill Fiasco

An alleged shortage of government paddy valued at Rs 11 crore has been discovered at a rice mill in Kurukshetra, according to officials.

Authorities have charged four individuals—including two partners of the rice mill and two guarantors—after more than 38,000 quintals of paddy were found missing following a routine inspection.

A case of embezzlement has been filed at the Ismailabad police station, and the investigation is ongoing, exposing serious financial irregularities in the handling of government stock.

(With inputs from agencies.)