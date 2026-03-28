Left Menu

ICICI Bank CEO Champions Human Capital and Digital Growth at XLRI Convocation

ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi emphasized human capital and digital progress as key drivers of India's growth at XLRI's 70th Annual Convocation. Awarded the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal, he urged graduates to focus on continuous learning, resilience, and social good. Tata Steel's CEO stressed global awareness and human skills amid technological advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:26 IST
ICICI Bank CEO Champions Human Capital and Digital Growth at XLRI Convocation
  • Country:
  • India

At the 70th Annual Convocation of XLRI, ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi highlighted India's growth, driven by human capital and digital advances. Speaking at the event, Bakhshi, who received XLRI's highest accolade—the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal—encouraged graduates to prioritize lifelong learning and resilience.

Bakhshi called for leadership rooted in humility and purpose, urging students to uphold XLRI's values. Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran underscored the importance of understanding global dynamics and prioritizing interpersonal skills in a tech-driven era.

Director of XLRI, Dr (Fr) Sebastian George, reiterated the institute's commitment to nurturing value-based leaders. Acknowledging the achievements of the 530 graduating students, George emphasized the need for contributions toward a more equitable society.

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics

 India
2
Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

 India
3
Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

Devastating Floods in Kenya Claim Over 100 Lives

 Global
4
Bus Seized for Pro-Dawood Slogans: Police Crack Down on Controversial Inscription

Bus Seized for Pro-Dawood Slogans: Police Crack Down on Controversial Inscri...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026