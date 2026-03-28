ICICI Bank CEO Champions Human Capital and Digital Growth at XLRI Convocation

At the 70th Annual Convocation of XLRI, ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi highlighted India's growth, driven by human capital and digital advances. Speaking at the event, Bakhshi, who received XLRI's highest accolade—the Sir Jehangir Ghandy Medal—encouraged graduates to prioritize lifelong learning and resilience.

Bakhshi called for leadership rooted in humility and purpose, urging students to uphold XLRI's values. Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran underscored the importance of understanding global dynamics and prioritizing interpersonal skills in a tech-driven era.

Director of XLRI, Dr (Fr) Sebastian George, reiterated the institute's commitment to nurturing value-based leaders. Acknowledging the achievements of the 530 graduating students, George emphasized the need for contributions toward a more equitable society.