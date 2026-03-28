Political Storm Erupts Over Telangana Mining Inquiry

The Telangana legislative landscape witnessed a new upheaval as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared a CB-CID investigation into allegations of illegal mining since 2014. Sparked by claims involving Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the probe responds to a turbulent Assembly debate laden with accusations from the BRS party.

The government has assured a comprehensive inquiry into the mining leases and related irregularities, bolstering the state's revenue under its current administration. While Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy reassured the Assembly about a departmental inquiry into past mining corruption, the BRS party intensified demands for a dedicated House Committee.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu sought an apology over the accusations, amidst rising tensions. Meanwhile, CM Reddy accused the BRS members of employing coercive tactics against the minister, attributing the pressure tactics to the minister's noncompliance with party lobbying efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)