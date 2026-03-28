Left Menu

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee: Celebrating an Iconic Journey in Art and Social Reform

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee has been honored as one of the Top 50 Iconic Personalities of 2026 by Popular Story News Magazine. A prominent social entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian, his work in preserving Indian classical music and dance and connecting business success with social responsibility has left a significant impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:27 IST
Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee: Celebrating an Iconic Journey in Art and Social Reform
Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad, March 2026 - Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee has received the accolade of being among the Top 50 Iconic Personalities of 2026 by Popular Story News Magazine. This acknowledgment celebrates his substantial contributions and influence in his area. Recognized as a figure who exemplifies hard work and perseverance, Abhijeeth's impact is both inspiring and transformative.

Known as a social entrepreneur and thought leader, Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee founded Grandslam Networks in 1995, a firm specializing in event management and marketing rooted in Hyderabad, India. His ventures have promoted Indian classical music and dance, preserving cultural heritage and supporting artists through his NGOs and foundation initiatives.

A seasoned author and speaker, Abhijeeth's efforts extend beyond the arts. His foundation supports a variety of social causes, including autism awareness. Through community initiatives, he connects with Indians nationwide, fostering unity and appreciation of art and culture, thereby promoting India's cultural identity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident in Chittoor: Family of Three Perishes

Tragic Accident in Chittoor: Family of Three Perishes

 India
2
TMC vs BJP: Clash of Political Narratives in Bengal

TMC vs BJP: Clash of Political Narratives in Bengal

 India
3
Issa Diop's Dual Allegiances: A Football Tug-of-War

Issa Diop's Dual Allegiances: A Football Tug-of-War

 Global
4
TN polls: DMK fields former minister Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore South.

TN polls: DMK fields former minister Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore South.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026