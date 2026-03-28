Eateries Grapple with LPG Crisis as Coal and Electric Alternatives Take Over

Small eateries, once the lifeline of Delhi's vibrant food streets, are being tested by an LPG supply crunch and skyrocketing black-market prices. Entrepreneurs like Neeraj Chawla, managing Vaishno Rasoi in Rajouri Garden, grapple with financial burdens and personal dilemmas amid an evolving energy crisis.

With domestic LPG allocations prioritizing certain sectors, restaurants face supply shortages, compelling many to shift back to coal or explore electric alternatives. Notable spots such as KK Da Dhaba and Khadak Singh Da Dhaba are revising menus and staffing amid dwindling resources.

The Delhi government, alerted to the crisis, announced measures to boost LPG cylinder allocations and curtail black marketing. Meanwhile, consultancy Secret Ingredient is advising eateries on adapting cooking processes, as branded establishments like RollsKing and Bomba Pizzeria & Taqueria brace for ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)