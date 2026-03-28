New Butterfly Species Named After Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg

In a nod to both cultural legacy and scientific discovery, a new butterfly species has been named after the late Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg. The butterfly, Euthalia (Limbusa) zubeengargi, was discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Basar region by Roshan Upadhaya and Kalesh Sadasivan.

The species, distinguished by its rare olive-brown wings, was recorded as part of extensive field research. Named 'Basar Duke,' the butterfly underlines the rich biodiversity of the area, operating in semi-evergreen forests at elevations of 600-700 meters.

Officials regard the naming as a tribute to Garg's influence and a tool for raising awareness about the Eastern Himalayan region's biodiversity, stressing the importance of conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)