Delhi Emerges as Cultural Hub at International Film Festival

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced that the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) is proving to be a significant platform for emerging talent, fostering conversation on cinema's future. He emphasized that the capital is transforming into a nucleus for the creative and entertainment sectors.

After visiting a cinema exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, Mishra highlighted Indian cinema's journey and global influence, highlighted through 12 thematic sections curated by art collector Neville Tuli. The event is not only a film celebration but a professional development platform with workshops, script pitching, and masterclasses for aspiring filmmakers.

Mishra further outlined upcoming events, including a 'Night of Honors' on March 30 featuring composer Ricky Kej, and mentioned efforts to establish Delhi as a modern media hub in collaboration with the government and Prasar Bharati. Various discussions on film industry trends were also held, featuring experts like Sanjay Ram and Anil Thadani.