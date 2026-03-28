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Delhi Emerges as Cultural Hub at International Film Festival

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra stated that the International Film Festival of Delhi is a vital platform for emerging talent and dialogue on cinema's future, establishing Delhi as a creative industry hub. The festival features workshops, screenings, and discussions on film distribution trends and independent cinema challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:51 IST
Delhi Emerges as Cultural Hub at International Film Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra announced that the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) is proving to be a significant platform for emerging talent, fostering conversation on cinema's future. He emphasized that the capital is transforming into a nucleus for the creative and entertainment sectors.

After visiting a cinema exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, Mishra highlighted Indian cinema's journey and global influence, highlighted through 12 thematic sections curated by art collector Neville Tuli. The event is not only a film celebration but a professional development platform with workshops, script pitching, and masterclasses for aspiring filmmakers.

Mishra further outlined upcoming events, including a 'Night of Honors' on March 30 featuring composer Ricky Kej, and mentioned efforts to establish Delhi as a modern media hub in collaboration with the government and Prasar Bharati. Various discussions on film industry trends were also held, featuring experts like Sanjay Ram and Anil Thadani.

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