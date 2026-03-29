Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan and Qatar Join Forces for Peace

In a move to foster regional peace, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in a key dialogue on Saturday with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The leaders emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation amidst prevailing regional tensions, highlighting their commitment to diplomacy.

The Qatari Prime Minister lauded Pakistan's initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability in West Asia through dialogue and diplomatic channels. Both nations reaffirmed their enduring brotherly ties and agreed to maintain close communication to navigate evolving regional developments.

In a parallel diplomatic effort, Dar connected with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono to discuss both regional and global issues along with bilateral interests, underscoring the robust relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia. These discussions signify a prelude to an upcoming meeting in Islamabad, where foreign ministers from regional powers will convene to deliberate over the West Asia conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)